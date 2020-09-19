NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Kodo, a baby red panda at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, made his debut in their outdoor habitat Saturday. The timing was perfect because Saturday is International Red Panda Day, the zoo said.
Kodo, who was born on June 4, is the first red panda to ever be born at Buttonwood Park Zoo.
"Mom, wait for me!" They all need a little tough love at some point 😉 Here's a look at Kodo learning how to navigate this expansive habitat. Happy #InternationalRedPandaDay! pic.twitter.com/qGZnEtHfOo
— Buttonwood Park Zoo (@BPZoo) September 19, 2020
The zoo’s breeding pair of red pandas, Marie and Jacob, turned two and three this year respectively.
Red pandas, who are native to Nepal, northeastern Inda, Bhutan, and part of China, are endangered.