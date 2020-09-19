BOSTON (CBS) – At a rally for President Donald Trump in North Carolina, the crowd chanted “Fill that seat!”.
Second later, he made a promise.
“I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman,” said President Trump.
Earlier as he left the White House, President Trump said he would nominate a successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death on Friday, not waiting for the next president.
“We have an obligation. We won. And we have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want. That’s not the next president. Hopefully, I’ll be the next president. But, we’re here now. Right now, we’re here,” said President Trump.
If a nomination is made, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller predicts a bruising, bitter political battle. Democrats and the GOP squaring off with the high court’s future at stake.
“This is politics at the most basic, raw, and some ways, ugly level,” said Keller. “Keep in mind, Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential nominee, sits on the Judiciary Committee. So, between that and Lindsay Graham, it’ll be as ugly as any confirmation hearings we’ve seen in our lifetime and we sure have seen some ugly ones.”
In the end, Keller says the partisan political temperature is now even hotter than before.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see any possible scenario play out. No matter the logical, political arguments against it. It’s gonna be a wild six, seven weeks.”