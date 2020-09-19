Celtics Bounce Back, Bully Their Way To 117-106 Game 3 Win Over HeatAn inspired Celtics team earned a win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Red Sox Drop Middle Match 8-0 Against YankeesThe Red Sox have now lost 12 in a row to the Yankees, dating back to last year.

Gordon Hayward Returns For Celtics, Plans On Sticking Around For Rest Of Boston's RunGordon Hayward is back for the Celtics, and he won't be leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando until the team is done playing basketball.

Gordon Hayward Active For Celtics, Will Come Off Bench In Game 3 Vs. HeatThe Boston Celtics should get a bit of a boost Saturday night when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as Gordon Hayward is active and will come off the bench.

Jurkovec Helps BC Beat Duke 26-6 In Hafley’s DebutPhil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, as Boston College beat Duke 26-6 on Saturday to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.