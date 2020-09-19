BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you all the news, notes and fun facts that you need to know heading into Week 2’s Patriots-Seahawks showdown on Sunday Night Football!

–Cam Newton needs 48 rushing yards to pass Randall Cunningham for second-most career rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history

–This will be the 19th meeting between the Seahawks and the Patriots and that includes the Pats’ Super Bowl win in XLIX. The series is tied at nine wins apiece.

–The Pats have a 4-3 record in games played in Seattle but are 1-1 at CenturyLink Field.

–Bill Belichick is 3-2 against the Seahawks as coach of the New England Patriots.

–The Patriots are 31-21 on Sunday Night Football.

–If the Pats win, they will start the season 2-0 for the 16th time overall and the 11th time under coach Belichick.

–If the Pats win and have a player rush for over 100 yards, the team will improve to 52-1 since the 2000 regular season when a player rushes for at least 100 yards.

–The Pats rushed for 217 yards last week against Miami. The last time they rushed for 200 yards in back to back weeks is 2012.

–With one touchdown catch, Julian Edelman will tie Wes Welker for his 37th touchdown reception and that’s good for sixth-most in team history.

–Cam Newton has seven multi-rushing-touchdown games. That’s tied for the most in NFL history.

–James White has 24 receiving touchdowns. That’s the second-most by a Pats running back (Larry Garron 26).

–Cam Newton is just the fifth quarterback to start for the Patriots during Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach.

–The Pats are now 100-1 at Gillette Stadium when leading at halftime.

–The Pats are 10-1 when Sony Michel rushes for a touchdown.

–Cam Newton has 60 rushing touchdowns.

–The Patriots had 23 new faces on this year’s opening day roster.

–Since 2002, the pats are 58-14 versus the NFC.

–Cam Newton has 367 rushing first downs. That’s the most in league history.

–Julian Edelman has averaged 6.4 yards per catch since 2013.

