FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Mass. State Police say they arrested a woman and rescued two kittens from her burning car after a brief chase on Friday afternoon. It started on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Framingham around 4 p.m.

According to State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a 2004 Nissan Maxima that had no inspection sticker and was driven by a 26-year-old Westford woman who had a suspended license. She allegedly refused to pull over. She stopped at the Natick service plaza but as troopers approached her, she sped off again.

Eventually, the woman pulled over in a breakdown lane in Wayland. “As she did so her car began smoking from the undercarriage and then caught on fire,” State Police said. Troopers removed her from the car as she “flailed and kicked.”

The woman then told troopers she had two kittens in the car.

“Troopers were not able to access the doors to the car because of the flames; the Troopers then smashed the car’s rear window and located the two kittens inside a transport cage in the car. They pulled the cage from the car in time to prevent the kittens from being burned or injured in any way,” said State Police.

A Wayland EMS ambulance was called after the woman complained about pain. She was taken to Framingham Union Hospital where she remains.

State Police said it is unclear what the woman will be charged with but it will likely include failure to stop for police, license and inspection sticker violations, and assault and battery on a police officer.

The kittens were taken to an animal shelter in Natick for a family member to pick up.