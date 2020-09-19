Jurkovec Helps BC Beat Duke 26-6 In Hafley’s DebutPhil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, as Boston College beat Duke 26-6 on Saturday to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.

Patriots-Seahawks News And Notes: Cam Newton Can Make A Little History SundayWBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you all the news, notes and fun facts that you need to know heading into Week 2’s Patriots-Seahawks showdown on Sunday Night Football!

David Ortiz Recovering From Coronavirus, Says He's 'Feeling Great'Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from the coronavirus.

Josh Uche Out For Patriots Vs. Seahawks; Six Players -- Including Edelman -- QuestionableJosh Uche's NFL debut will have to wait.

N'Keal Harry Addresses Fumble, Appreciates Cam Newton's SupportSecond-year receiver N'Keal Harry is not the world's most talkative person -- at least not when the eager eyes of the media are fixed squarely on him.