Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 569 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 125,139 while the total number of deaths is 9,085.
There were 21,298 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,067,821 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, there are 362 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 24 from Friday. There are 65 patients currently in intensive care.