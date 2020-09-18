CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Travelers from Wyoming will have to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test upon arriving in Massachusetts starting Saturday. The state had previously been exempt from the Massachusetts Travel Order.

Anyone coming from a state not considered “lower-risk” by the Mass. Dept. of Public Health needs to fill out a travel form and quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of your arrival. Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500.

The current list of COVID-19 lower-risk states as of Sept. 18, 2020 (Photo Via Mass. Dept. of Public Health)

Washington, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, and all of New England exempt for Rhode Island are considered lower-risk, making them exempt.

