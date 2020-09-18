Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Travelers from Wyoming will have to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test upon arriving in Massachusetts starting Saturday. The state had previously been exempt from the Massachusetts Travel Order.
Anyone coming from a state not considered “lower-risk” by the Mass. Dept. of Public Health needs to fill out a travel form and quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of your arrival. Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500.
Washington, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, and all of New England exempt for Rhode Island are considered lower-risk, making them exempt.