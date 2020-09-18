WINTHROP (CBS) – A Winthrop man was fined $300 for hosting a large party last weekend that violated several state COVID-19 restrictions.
Police were called to the home on Bellevue Avenue last Saturday, around 10 p.m. for complaints about a large party. Officers say there were about 30 people there who weren’t wearing masks or social distancing.
The host, an unidentified 51-year-old man, was fined $300.
Winthrop is one of 17 Massachusetts communities designated as high-risk for coronavirus infections by the state.
“Our community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and willful disregard of the precautions we’re all responsible for maintaining has consequences,” Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in a statement Friday announcing the fine.
Indoor gatherings are currently limited to 25 people in Massachusetts and if there are more than 10 people from different households everyone is required to wear a mask.