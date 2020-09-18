BOSTON (CBS) — We’ll admit that these predictions posts are usually fairly optimistic when it comes to the New England Patriots. That is not the case this week, as the Pats are set to hit the road for the first time in 2020 to pay a visit to a tough Seattle Seahawks team.

This may be the very first time that all predictors went against the Patriots. Here is how the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday night’s Patriots-Seahawks showdown playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

My heart says New England, but my head says Seattle. The Patriots offense — even though it looked good against Miami — may have to play from behind on Sunday night. The question becomes can they catch up if that happens?

I like what I saw in Cam Newton in Week 1 and the Patriots defense stepped up big. But now they have to face Russell Wilson and company, one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league. It’s going to be a battle in Seattle.

Seahawks 28, Patriots 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a huge challenge in all three phases of the game for this Patriots team. Russell Wilson and that Seattle offense is tough to defend. And the combo of Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams will make this Seahawks D a force. Win or lose this is a good measuring stick game for the Pats.

Seahawks 27, Patriots 24

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

So, if you went through the Patriots’ schedule, this game in Seattle would probably be put down as a loss, and that’s where I stand.

The Pats are a team working to get together and if this game was at the end of the season, I might feel differently.

The Seahawks have arguably the second-best player in the game in Russell Wilson and they are Super Bowl contenders. Pats will play well but lose.

Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I actually don’t hate the Patriots’ chances here, but I’ve got to roll with the team that has the most continuity right now. For as much fun as it was to watch Cam Newton run all over the Dolphins, the Seahawks figure to be candidates to present a little bit more pushback.

I think the Patriots should be able to put some points up (Seattle allowed 450 passing yards from Matt Ryan last week), but Russell Wilson remains a problem. The Patriots’ defense — as you’ve heard 8,000 times — lost a ton of talent from last year, so we’ll see how this new group fares against one of the league’s most dangerous QBs. I have a feeling Wilson will be able to win the battle.

Seahawks 31, Patriots 24

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Going to Seattle is still going to be a tough road test for the Patriots even if those “12s” aren’t in the stands. Russell Wilson played out of his mind in Week 1, completing a ridiculous 31 of his 35 pass attempts while tossing four touchdowns. The caveat is that he put those numbers up against the Falcons. Still, completing 89 percent of your passes (especially with that many attempts) is pretty darn impressive.

After Cam Newton ran wild in Week 1, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of offense Josh McDaniels deploys on Sunday night. Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards against the Seattle defense in Week 1, but he has Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in his arsenal, who combined for 287 receiving yards. Newton doesn’t have that luxury. Safety Jamal Adams was a man possessed in his Seattle debut, and will likely do even more for the Seahawks D on national TV.

Week 1 was a nice win for the Patriots, but I think they’ll return to earth a bit against a tough Seahawks team.

Seahawks 28, Patriots 20

