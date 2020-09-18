Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Northeastern University will give a partial refund to 11 freshmen who were dismissed for the fall semester after they were caught partying in a dorm room at the Westin Hotel in violation of social distancing rules.
The university initially said it would not refund the entire $36,500 cost of the fall program.
But on Thursday, Northeastern said it will credit the fall tuition portion – $27,760 – because the violation occurred before classes started. That amount will be credited toward the spring semester.
The 11 students will not get their room and board portion back though. That’s $8,740 per student.
An attorney who represents two of the students’ families told the Boston Globe the university’s response is still not acceptable.