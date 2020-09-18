Celtics Have No One To Blame But Themselves For 0-2 Series Deficit To HeatThe Celtics could be up 2-0, but find themselves down 0-2 to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. And they have no one to blame but themselves.

Marcus Smart Exploded On Team After Celtics Blew Game 2 Of Eastern Conference FinalsIf you thought the game itself was ugly, the Celtics locker room was even worse after the team blew another double digit lead and dropped Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics Slip Up Again, Heat Take 2-0 Lead In Eastern Conference FinalsThe Celtics looked so good in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and then oh so bad in the second half. Now the Heat own a 2-0 series lead after winning Game 2, 106-101.

Eovaldi Shuts Down Marlins In 5-3 Red Sox VictoryNathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and the Miami Marlins stumbled in their playoff run with a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.