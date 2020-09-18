BOSTON (CBS) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. She was the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Massachusetts lawmakers are remembering her as a “giant” and said her wish to not be replaced until a new president is installed should be honored.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon.

“As a young mom heading off to Rutgers law school, I saw so few examples of female lawyers or law professors. But Ruthie blazed the trail. I’m forever grateful for her example — to me, and to millions of young women who saw her as a role model.”

“Later, Ruthie’s groundbreaking work as a legal advocate for women led to a distinguished career as a federal judge and a Supreme Court Justice. Her lifelong dedication to fighting for justice for everyone, and her love for our nation, will be sorely missed.”

“With voting already underway for the 2020 elections, Ruthie’s “most fervent wish” was for her replacement not to be named “until a new president is installed.” We must honor her wish.”

Sen. Ed Markey

“Our hearts are broken with the news of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer in the fight for equal rights & a role model to young women across the country. She was brilliant and an advocate for freedom of speech, reproductive rights, & civil rights.”

“She was the embodiment of true justice & what every jurist strives to become. My thoughts now turn to her family & loved ones during this difficult time.”

Governor Charlie Baker

“I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG was a force of nature and a role model for so many women and all Americans. Her friendship with the late Antonin Scalia spoke volumes about her ability to separate the person from the politics.”

“Her incredible career and life’s work bettered our nation and serve as an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, you will be missed.”

Congressman Seth Moulton:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is a profound loss for America. Few people have been as impactful in advancing and protecting the rights of their fellow citizens as Justice Ginsburg. She never stopped fighting to better our nation, and in this dark era we should look to her legacy for hope.”

“Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. Senator McConnell should follow the precedent he set when he denied the appointment of Merrick Garland and refrain from confirming a new justice until after the election.”

Congressman Bill Keating:

“I’m profoundly saddened by the loss of Justice Ginsburg. This diminutive woman in height was truly a giant, a Justice for the ages. She bridged the gap between young and old. She bridged the gap within the Court from discord to civility. For equality for women, equality for LGBTQ Americans, equality for us all – she set a standard for fairness and equal rights under the law.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley:

“Throughout her life, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, families, and our most vulnerable communities. While she was 5’1” in stature, she stood as a giant for justice and equality. From her groundbreaking work to end legal discrimination on the basis of sex, to her trailblazing 27-year tenure on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg played a central role in advancing critical ideals including pay equity, reproductive freedom, and LGBTQ+ rights. She was deliberate in her craft, and we are all better off because of her unwavering commitment to creating a more just world.”

“As we mourn the tremendous loss of her passing, one thing is clear: we must honor Justice Ginsburg’s last wish and ensure that no replacement is appointed until a new president is installed in January. Any attempt by the GOP to push through a rushed appointment process when we are weeks away from a Presidential election would be a calloused affront to her notorious legacy.”

“To honor Justice Ginsburg and protect our Democracy, we will turn our collective grief into action.”

“Tonight, I’ll be holding Justice Ginsburg, her family, and all those who loved her in my prayers. May she rest. In peace, in power, with dignity.”

Congresswoman Lori Trahan:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an institution.”

“She lived her life in service to the American people – never settling for anything less than full equality, freedom, and justice under the law. Her decisions on the court changed our nation for the better and have impacted each of our lives.”

“Justice Ginsburg will be sorely missed by her loved ones, her colleagues, and her fellow Americans. Rest in eternal power, RBG.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was many things to the American people. A brilliant jurist. A fearless trailblazer. A tireless champion of justice & equality who exemplified grace & strength. She made this country a better place for all.”

“May she rest in eternal peace. God bless RBG.”