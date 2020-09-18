SUDBURY (CBS) – Police say they’ve identified a masked man who has been approaching homes in Sudbury and Lincoln, but they have yet to say who he is or what he was doing.
The first incident was in Lincoln back on September 5. A doorbell camera showed a man wearing a full skull face mask, a hooded zipped up jacket and gloves standing at the front door of a house on a secluded road in 85 degree weather. He banged on the door, rang the bell and left. No one was home at the time.
Lincoln Police released a photo of the man hoping to identify him. They said he may have left on a motorcycle or a dirt bike.
Then, nine days later, on Monday September 14, Sudbury Police said a man wearing a similar outfit on a black scooter went into the garage of a home on Route 117. Investigators said the homeowner confronted him and he claimed he was selling magazines.
On Thursday, Sudbury Police said in a Facebook post that they had identified him and that “there is still an active investigation in relation to the intent of our incident.”
“We are not looking for any additional information at this time,” police said in their statement. “However, we want to remind people that yes, this is a safe area, but it is still important to keep your doors (cars and homes) locked. As we have recently mentioned, there have been an increase in car thefts and both car and residential breaking and enterings.”