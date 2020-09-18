BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Uche’s NFL debut will have to wait.
The rookie linebacker, who was inactive against Miami, was officially ruled out by the Patriots for their game on Sunday night in Seattle, due to an ankle injury. Uche was the team’s second pick during the 2020 draft. The team selected him with the 60th overall pick out of Michigan.
The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, with receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (shoulder) among them. Special teams captain Matthew Slater also popped up on the injury report for the first time of the week with a knee issue.
For the Seahawks, former Patriot Phillip Dorsett is listed as questionable, while no Seattle players have been ruled out.
The complete injury report for Patriots-Seahawks is below.
Patriots
OUT
LB Josh Uche (ankle)
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
DL Adam Butler (shoulder
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
TE Dalton Keene (neck)
Seahawks
OUT
No players listed
DOUBTFUL
DE Rasheem Green (neck)
T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)