DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Police in Dartmouth are using some colorful language in their appeal to the public for help trying to find a “masked dirtbag.” The department shared photos to Facebook of a man who allegedly shoplifted from Walmart Friday morning and drove away in a Ford Mustang.
“Calling all cAHs…Calling all cAHs,” police said. “DPD is looking for some help identifying this masked dirtbag, who decided to steal about $600 worth of merchandise from Walmart.”
The department speculated that he would pawn or sell most of the stolen items, but officers are “100% certain” he’ll be keeping “a vacuum – because he sucks!” and new underwear because. . . of how he’ll react to seeing his photo all over Facebook.
Police are asking anyone with information to send them a Facebook message or call 508-910-1755.