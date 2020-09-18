BOSTON (CBS) – Mental health experts are expecting an increase in the numbers of people suffering from seasonal depression this year. The strong northeast wind Friday was churning up the ocean along Massachusetts beaches. Just a taste of what’s to come this winter.
The warm summer months have allowed us to soften the blow from Covid-19, to escape our homes and be outside. Soon, the cold will chase us back to within our four walls.
What are we to do, if we’re not inclined to go skiing? “Routines are our friends,” said Dr. Sheldon Benjamin of UMass Memorial Medical Center. “Establishing a routine, that you can stick with that builds into it things you really want to get done, things you have to get done.”
Covid has stressed out many of us. Doctors are seeing more and insomnia as a result. However, Dr. Benjamin has another helpful tip. “Doing nice things for others,” Dr. Benjamin said. “So if you build into your winter some plans to thank people or to do something nice for people who have done something nice for you.”
Benjamin said by doing nice things for others, it increases our self-esteem, and reduces stress.