CHELSEA (CBS) – Firefighters from several cities responded to a fire at an apartment building in Chelsea Friday. Flames broke out at 21 High Street at about 5:00 pm.
Fire officials said an occupant of the building suffered a heart attack while trying to put the fire out himself. He was taken to the hospital and family members said he was fighting for his life.
Smoke was pouring out of the top floor of the building. The Chelsea off ramp on the Tobin Bridge was closed due to the heavy smoke.
Crews from Revere, Everett, and Boston assisted Chelsea firefighters. The fire was knocked down about an hour later.
It is unclear how the fire started.