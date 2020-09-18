BOSTON (CBS) – The flames burn strong on Newbury Street in Boston as outdoor heaters keep patrons happy during these cool temperatures. Since Boston Mayor Marty Walsh extended outdoor dining until December 1, restaurants are scrambling to purchase and put into place more propane heaters so folks can nestle in and enjoy a great meal.
“We got everything out, we would do like propane tank heaters, keep them in the back get them all set up,” Dirty Water Dough Company general manager Jack McGill said.
McGill is fortunate to have ordered heaters in advance as many retail companies have already sold out of them.
“The owner he came in a couple days ago, we were just measuring trying to figure out how many we were going to have,” McGill said. “I think we are going to have to take away a couple of the tables we have here. It’s worth it if we can keep open.”
Restaurants are concerned if the weather gets too cold, folks will not come out to dine.
Nancy Allen and Laurie DeMarco work on Newbury and say they would love to see more heaters out so folks will come and support the restaurants. “I feel bad for them and I hope they can extend the season as long as they can for the revenue,” Allen said.