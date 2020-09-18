CBSN BostonWatch Now
DORCHESTER (CBS) – A fire quickly spread to three multi-family houses in Dorchester early Friday morning, forcing 19 people out of their homes. No one was hurt, but damage is estimated at $2 million.

Flames broke out at a triple-decker on Fairmount Street around 4:40 a.m. and rapidly engulfed the back of the house, causing all of the rear porches to collapse.

The fire spread to houses on both sides and to a nearby garage. It also ignited a car in a driveway.

Everyone was able to escape safely.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

