DORCHESTER (CBS) – A fire quickly spread to three multi-family houses in Dorchester early Friday morning, forcing 19 people out of their homes. No one was hurt, but damage is estimated at $2 million.
Flames broke out at a triple-decker on Fairmount Street around 4:40 a.m. and rapidly engulfed the back of the house, causing all of the rear porches to collapse.
The fire spread to houses on both sides and to a nearby garage. It also ignited a car in a driveway.
Everyone was able to escape safely.
This is the aftermath in the rear of Fairmount St. There are 19 people displaced @RedCrossMA and @COB_ONS helping with the displaced. Damages are estimated at 2 million. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/tQxrc7lZdB
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.