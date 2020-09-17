BOSTON (CBS) – One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Charlestown. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said this is the first homicide of the year in Charlestown.

Police were called to 74 Decatur Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday for shots fired and a car crash.

When officers got to the scene they found two men in their mid-20s together in one of the cars, badly injured from gunshot wounds. Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia, 24, of Lynn, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was rushed to the hospital.

Commissioner Gross thanked neighbors for calling 911. “We have a summer that was plagued by senseless acts of gun violence,” Gross said. “But the successes that we have had in bringing people to justice was because of the neighborhood.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said this violence is unacceptable in an area with so many families. “This happened right about dinnertime. There are children and families that live in this community,” Rollins said. “As they are ramping back up to go to school this violence is happening right in front of where they live.”

The early investigation shows that this is not a random attack and the public should not be worried. However, no one is under arrest and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.