DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Health officials have designated a set of coronavirus cases at the University of New Hampshire as a cluster. This marks the second cluster at UNH since students returned to campus.
The first cluster on campus was connected to a party on August 29 at Theta Chi fraternity that had more than 100 people in attendance.
On Thursday, UNH said the second cluster was designated at the Gables, a 5-building on-campus apartment complex. More than 1,000 students live in the Gables.
There have been 20 cases at the Gables since the first day of classes on August 31. Any student who tested positive was required to isolate for at least 10 days and close contacts were notified and also placed in quarantine for 14 days.
Among the cluster of cases at the Gables, 10 remain active.
“While any positive COVID case is a concern, UNH publishes its testing results every week day and we’re pleased that our seven-day positivity rate is less than 0.15% in a collective community of more than 15,000 individuals,” said Peter Degnan, Medical Director for UNH Health and Wellness.