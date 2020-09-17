Comments
STONEHAM (CBS) – A wild chase involving a stolen pickup truck led police to a local zoo before it ended in a crash early Thursday morning.
Massachusetts State Police told WBZ-TV someone stole a Feeney Brothers Utility Services truck in Boston and Boston Police lost it in the area of the tunnels while it was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.
Somerville Police then picked up the chase, but ended it on the ramp to Interstate 93 north.
Troopers used GPS to track the truck to the Stone Zoo in Stoneham and they found it there around 1:30 a.m.
They say the driver took off again, but crashed on the ramp from the Fellsway to 93 south. The driver was taken into custody.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.