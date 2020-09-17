BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.
Jim in Lexington has a question on Facebook. He writes, “I am a dialysis patient and need to fly to Florida. If I double facemask and use a face shield, will I be safe?”
Given your high-risk status as a dialysis patient, you should only travel if it’s essential.
That said, flying on an airplane may not be as risky as people think. The air is filtered and circulated regularly so that viruses don’t spread as easily. But when you travel, you may also have to walk through crowded airports and through security where physical distancing is difficult. So, wear your mask, stay as far from people as you can, and disinfect your hands regularly.
Anne writes on Facebook, “Would it be safe to sing outside, physically distanced, with masks on, at our church service?”
I would have to say, if you’re going to sing at a religious service, that’s the way to do it. Singing can easily spread respiratory droplets, so doing it indoors without masks is high risk. But if you’re outdoors, physically distanced, and with masks on, that is much, much safer.