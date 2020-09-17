CBS Sports Becomes New Home Of International Swimming League Beginning October 16The ISL, in its second year of competition, is coming to the CBS family of platforms beginning in mid-October.

Cam Newton Goes To Bat Defending N'Keal Harry: 'It Was Just One Mistake'Cam Newton was asked about N'Keal Harry's goal-line fumble. An animated Newton immediately went to bat for the second-year receiver.

Marlins Beat Red Sox 8-4The Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Patriots Sign Kicker Nick Folk To 53-Man RosterNick Folk will not be going back to the Patriots' practice squad and will be New England's kicker in Week 2.

Jayson Tatum Named To All-NBA Third TeamFor the first time in his career, Jayson Tatum has received some All-NBA recognition.