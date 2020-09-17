CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna may know as early as November whether or not its coronavirus vaccine works, according to the Cambridge company’s CEO.

CEO Stephane Bancel told the Boston Globe Thursday they hoped to have early results of their Phase 3 trial involving 30,000 people by October, but they’ve haven’t reached the minimum number of infections among the participants yet, so it’s more likely to be November.

As of Wednesday, Moderna said it’s enrolled 25,296 participants so far at nearly 100 research sites across the country. The company said 28-percent of them are “from diverse communities.”

The vaccine requires two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Moderna said Thursday 10,025 participants have received their second vaccination so far.

Moderna is one of nine companies working on a coronavirus vaccine. Moderna also announced Thursday it will develop a seasonal flu vaccine to help with the demand for that as well.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate appropriations subcommittee Wednesday a “very limited supply” of a coronavirus vaccine might be ready in November or December. Bancel told the Globe they may be able to deliver 100 million doses in early 2021.

Because there’s expected to be a limited supply of the vaccine to start, health workers and people in vulnerable groups will likely be eligible to get it first.