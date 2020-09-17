Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 419 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 124,139 while the total number of deaths is 9,051.
There were 27,644 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 2,024,306 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there are 377 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 25 from Wednesday. There are 64 patients currently in intensive care.