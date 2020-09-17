SALEM (CBS) – Arcades are allowed to reopen across Massachusetts Thursday. The new order went into effect just after midnight.
Arcades were originally set to reopen in Phase four but Governor Charlie Baker changed course last week after a lawsuit was filed by Bit Bar in Salem. It accused the administration of violating their rights to reopen while letting casinos operate with slot machines.
The owners of Bit Bar say even though the order was announced last week they didn’t find out the new regulations until Wednesday. Now they’re working on last-minute adjustments as they get ready to welcome back guests.
“We are really excited about it, and we are excited that a lot of our fans have been clamoring for this and we are excited to host them back at Bit Bar again in a safe environment,” Bit Bar president Gideon Coltof told WBZ-TV.
Some of the safety precautions include extra sanitization, increased space and barriers between video games.
Coltof said they’ve only been earning about 20-percent of their revenue and they hope this will lead to a boost in business.