Eovaldi Shuts Down Marlins In 5-3 Red Sox VictoryNathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and the Miami Marlins stumbled in their playoff run with a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.

Tom Brady Gives Short Answer When Asked About Bruce Arians' Criticism: 'He's The Coach'Life isn't always perfectly sunny anywhere in the world. Not even in gorgeous Tompa Bay.

Patriots, Seahawks Remain Hopeful That Air Quality In Seattle Won't Disrupt Sunday Night GameThe matter of poor air quality figures to be of particular concern for the New England Patriots, who are set to travel to Seattle and play against the Seahawks on national television on Sunday night.

'Pricing Is Ridiculous': ESPN Puts Patriots' Gillette Near The Bottom Of Its NFL Stadium RankingsESPN doesn't think much of the New England Patriots' home, according to a new ranking.