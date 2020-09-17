GEORGETOWN (CBS) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined a Georgetown dentist for violating coronavirus protection protocol.
Georgetown Dental LLC paid a $9,500 fine for failing to provide medical evaluations and testing for employees required to wear N-95 respirators.
According to OSHA, the dental practice also had a lack of written programs related to respiratory protection, insufficient bloodborne pathogen training and controls, and inadequate eyewash stations.
“OSHA’s goal is to ensure abatement of hazards. With this settlement and hazard abatement, the goal has been met,” said OSHA Andover area office director Anthony Covello. “OSHA will continue to field and respond to complaints and take steps needed to address unsafe workplaces.”