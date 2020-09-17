BOSTON (CBS) – More than 20,000 counterfeit N95 respirator masks were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Boston this week.
The 43 boxes arriving from Hong Kong were found by CBP officers Wednesday at the International Cargo Port. The boxes contained 20,400 masks and had an appraised value of $163,200.
CBP said certain organizations are attempting to exploit the limited supply of personal protective equipment and other medical goods needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Counterfeit personal protective equipment puts frontline workers and the general public’s health at risk,” said Michael Denning, Director of Field Operations for the Boston Field Office.
Other counterfeit products being smuggled into the country include unapproved Covid-19 test kits and substandard hygiene products.
