BOSTON (CBS) – One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Charlestown.
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said this is the first homicide of the year in Charlestown. Police were called to 74 Decatur Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday for shots fired and a car crash.
When officers got to the scene they found two men in their mid-20s together in one of the cars, badly injured from gunshot wounds. One of the men died and the other was rushed to the hospital.
Police are still looking for a suspect and say this type of violence is unacceptable especially in a neighborhood full of families and children. “The only way to defeat these acts of violence is if we all stick together,” Commissioner Gross said.
The early investigation shows that this is not a random attack and the public should not be worried. However, no one is under arrest and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.