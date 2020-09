Cam Newton Goes To Bat Defending N'Keal Harry: 'It Was Just One Mistake'Cam Newton was asked about N'Keal Harry's goal-line fumble. An animated Newton immediately went to bat for the second-year receiver.

Marlins Beat Red Sox 8-4The Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Patriots Sign Kicker Nick Folk To 53-Man RosterNick Folk will not be going back to the Patriots' practice squad and will be New England's kicker in Week 2.

Jayson Tatum Named To All-NBA Third TeamFor the first time in his career, Jayson Tatum has received some All-NBA recognition.

Jaylen Brown: 'Reform' Isn't The Right Word In Fight For Social EqualityJaylen Brown has been one of the most outspoken players in the NBA as the league fights for social equality. The Celtics guard doesn't believe the word "reform" is strong enough and doesn't convey the message he and others are trying to get across.