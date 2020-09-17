Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The elevator that killed Boston University lecturer Carrie O’Connor inside an Allston apartment building was last inspected in March and repairs had been made to an emergency switch that’s used to stop it.
On Monday, the 38-year-old O’Connor was killed while using the elevator on the first floor of 1140 Commonwealth Ave.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she died of traumatic asphyxia.
O’Connor’s neighbors said she was trying to move a package either in or out of the elevator when the accident happened.
A lecturer in French at Boston University, O’Connor began working at BU in 2019.
Her parents told the college that she loved to travel and cook.