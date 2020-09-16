ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Willow Tree Poultry Farm has recalled thousands of pounds of chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
The Attleboro-based company is recalling 6,890 pounds of a product labeled as “Classic Chicken Salad” but may actually contain “White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad.” It was produced on Sept. 2, 2020.
The following product is subject to recall:
• 15-oz. clear, plastic containers labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat CHICKEN SALAD Classic” with a sell by date of “9/30/20” and a time stamp of 13:00:00 through 17:00:00 on the containers’ cellophane lid.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The products were shipped to Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to the misbranding.