SHARON (CBS) – The superintendent of Sharon schools has been placed on leave, an act she said was “motivated by discrimination and retaliation for raising concerns of race discrimination.”
“The Sharon School Committee has voted not to renew the contract of Dr. Victoria Greer as Superintendent of Sharon Public Schools. Dr. Greer’s contract with the district expires on June 30, 2021. The Sharon School Committee will have no further comment on this matter,” school committee Chairperson Judy Crosby said in a prepared statement.
Greer, the first African American superintendent in Sharon, has filed a Charge of Discrimination with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, naming the Sharon School Committee as a whole and committee members Heather Zelevinsky and Judy Crosby individually.
“I am deeply concerned that the actions of the School Committee, including the decisions not to renew my contract and to place me on administrative leave, have been and motivated by discrimination and retaliation for raising concerns of race discrimination,” Greer said.
Read: Charge of Discrimination
In the charge, Greer has alleged that she was subjected to “demeaning and racist comments by members of the School Committee, abusive and disparate treatment, and unjustified and highly subjective attacks regarding my performance.”
On Wednesday evening, dozens of people held a rally in support of Greer.