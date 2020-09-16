Comments
SHARON (CBS) — Sharon police quickly located a missing young person after asking the public for help in their search. Boris went missing Wednesday afternoon while riding his bike.
Police later said that Boris was on his way home after being found.
Boris has been located and is on his way home. he even got to use the police radio and thanked all the officers for finding him. Just awesome!! pic.twitter.com/QwyNnlzBJa
— Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) September 16, 2020
“He even got to use the police radio and thanked all the officers for finding him. Just awesome!!” police wrote.