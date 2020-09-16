Patriots Sign Kicker Nick Folk To 53-Man RosterNick Folk will not be going back to the Patriots' practice squad and will be New England's kicker in Week 2.

Jayson Tatum Named To All-NBA Third TeamFor the first time in his career, Jayson Tatum has received some All-NBA recognition.

Jaylen Brown: 'Reform' Isn't The Right Word In Fight For Social EqualityJaylen Brown has been one of the most outspoken players in the NBA as the league fights for social equality. The Celtics guard doesn't believe the word "reform" is strong enough and doesn't convey the message he and others are trying to get across.

Bruce Arians Says His Relationship With Tom Brady Is Fine, Buccaneers Are 'On To Carolina'Bruce Arians channeled his inner Bill Belichick as he tries to move on from a disappointing Week 1 of the season.

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick's Mother Dies At 98Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, died at 98 years old.