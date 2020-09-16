REVERE (CBS) – Revere is using the stories of citizens who have battled coronavirus to fight the virus.
Revere has had 2,587 cases of COVID-19, averaging 13.4 new cases a week. One hundred people in the city have died from the virus.
RevereTV will be airing the stories of coronavirus survivors, including a 66-year-old woman who spent 20 days on a ventilator and a 19-year-old whose father spent 45 days in the intensive care unit without visitor access. Survivors will also talk about the importance of safety precautions, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
Marvin Pena, a 35-year-old veteran who spent 23 days in a coma, said when he woke up, he suffered from memory loss for a few weeks.
“I’ve been married for about a year,” Pena said. “I forgot who my wife was.”
Revere has been labeled a red – high-risk – community by the state.
“It’s not just a cold,” Pena said. “It’s not just you get sick for a few days. It’s very severe. I was lucky. There’s people dying every day.”