BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Folk will not be going back to the Patriots’ practice squad and will be New England’s kicker in Week 2. The Patriots are signing the veteran to their 53-man roster, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
The 35-year-old was re-signed during training camp but started the season on the practice squad. He was elevated ahead of New England’s Week 1 win over Miami, missing a 45-yard field goal against the Dolphins. He did connect on all three of his extra points in New England’s 21-11 win.
So for now, Folk will be New England’s kicker. The team also his rookie Justin Rohrwasser on the practice squad, though his struggles throughout camp are what prompted the team to bring back Folk.
The Patriots take on the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.