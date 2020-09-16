MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A U.S. Air Force airman from Merrimack, New Hampshire has died in an ATV accident while deployed overseas in Kuwait. Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette, 23, died from non-combat injuries on Monday, military authorities said.
The single-vehicle crash on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base is under investigation.
“Ronald was a valued member of the Patriot Wing and there are no words that can heal the pain his loss brings,” Col. Craig C. Peters, 439th Airlift Wing commander, said in a statement. “We consider every Airman, civilian and dependent part of the team that makes all we do in the defense of our nation possible. The loss of our own, or any service member, is never easy. During this difficult time, our priority is to do all we can to lift and support his family, friends, fellow Airmen in his squadron and loved ones who are struggling.”
Ouellette was assigned to Westover Air Reserve Base in western Massachusetts.
“All of New Hampshire mourns the loss of Staff Sergeant Ouellette, an American Hero, whose service to our country will never be forgotten,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Our prayers are with his family.”