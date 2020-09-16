BOSTON (CBS) – Seventeen communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections. The state released an updated color-coded map and data on Wednesday based on average positive test rates.
Towns and cities are colored red, yellow, green, or white based on the number of cases.
Communities in red have the highest risk level. As of Wednesday, they include Chelsea, Dedham, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Lynnfield, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, Plainville, Revere, Saugus, Tyngsboro, Winthrop, Worcester and Wrentham.
Chatham and Methuen were categorized as high risk last week.
Red indicates municipalities with more than eight cases of COVID per 100,000 people, yellow indicates municipalities between four and eight cases per 100,000, which is considered a moderate risk level, green indicates municipalities with less than four cases per 100,000, white indicates less than five total cases of COVID-19 reported in the most recent 14-day period.