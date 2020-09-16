Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 295 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 123,720 while the total number of deaths is 9,036.
There were 16,632 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 1,996,662 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
As of Wednesday, there are 352 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 42 from Tuesday. There are 66 patients currently in intensive care.