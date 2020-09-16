BOSTON (CBS) – Four people in Massachusetts are running out of time to claim their big lottery winnings.
The Massachusetts Lottery said four unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes are set to expire in the upcoming weeks.
Two tickets with the winning numbers 05-06-11-23-26 were sold at Dedham Convenience Store on Cedar Street in Dedham on April 14, 2019.
Another $100,000 winner was sold June 5, 2019, at Big Y on Memorial Drive in West Springfield. The numbers were 08-21-30-32-34.
Both of those tickets must be claimed by September 30.
Another prize was sold on October 16, 2019, at Shell on Main Street in Wakefield with the winning numbers 02-15-18-32-33. That $100,000 winner must be claimed by October 16.
Any of the prizes that expire without being claimed become part of the net profit that Massachusetts Lottery returns to the state for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.