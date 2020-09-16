BOSTON (CBS) — After being released by the Patriots ahead of the season, Mohamed Sanu has found a new home. The wide receiver has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, his agent confirmed Tuesday night.
The Patriots sent a second-round pick to the Falcons last season for Sanu, but he never really caught on in the New England offense. He caught just 26 passes on 47 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight regular season games for the Patriots, and had just one reception in the team’s loss to the Titans in the wild-card round.
An ankle injury he suffered in his third game with the team derailed his season, and Sanu underwent surgery on the ankle over the offseason. He was cut by New England toward the end of training camp.
Sanu is now reunited with his former offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Kyle Shanahan, who is at the helm of the 49ers. San Francisco could use another target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, with receivers Deebo Samuel (on IR with a foot injury), Brandon Aiyuk (who missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury) and Jalen Hurd (on IR with a knee injury) all out of the mix. Tight end George Kittle’s status for Week 2 is also up in the air after he suffered a knee injury in Week 1.