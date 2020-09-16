BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton man has pleaded not guilty to shooting a pregnant woman in the head.
Shaun Holiday, 26, faces charges that include assault to murder and child endangerment.
The shooting happened Sept. 8 on North Main Street. Police found the woman, who had a single gunshot wound to the temple, outside, and followed a blood trail up to an apartment where they found three children, who said Holiday was their father. Holiday was on the sidewalk being treated for a gunshot wound to his left forearm.
After obtaining information from witness statements, video surveillance and information from Holiday’s GPS monitoring bracelet, police allege that Holiday grabbed the woman from behind, wrapping his left arm around her neck and shooting her in the temple with his right hand.
Holiday is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 22.
The victim and her unborn child are expected to survive.