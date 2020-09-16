Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The state’s contact tracing group is taking the lead at Boston College after a spike in coronavirus cases on campus.
School officials say the college is transitioning to work with the state and health departments in Boston and Newton to track sources of any new cases.
Right now 80 undergraduate students are in isolation after they were possibly exposed. The Boston College swimming and diving programs paused team activities after a cluster emerged.
Some students have complained about a lack of communication about BC’s safety protocols.