ATTLEBORO (CBS) – An Attleboro High School student who tested positive for coronavirus last week knowingly came to school with it Monday, the principal said, forcing 30 other students into quarantine.

The student, who has not been identified, did not attend school Tuesday.

“Monday afternoon, after school, some rumors started to circulate, someone contacted the local board of health, the local board of health started looking into it, realized that that student has tested positive and then informed us (Tuesday) morning.” Principal Bill Runey told WBZ-TV.

School administrators said there was not a breakdown in safety protocols. Nurses reviewed seating charts in classes, cafeterias and the student’s bus to identify those who were close contacts.

The 30 classmates that were considered close contacts must now quarantine for 14 days and learn remotely.

Attleboro High School is currently in a hybrid model and undergoes a “significant cleaning” every night, according to the principal.

Runey said it could have been a lot worse if the school had not had safety protocols in place already. Parents of all students at the high school were sent an email Tuesday informing them of the incident.

“Parents are obviously concerned about how this took place, but the majority of them are understanding of the fact that this was largely beyond our control,” Runey told WBZ.

“I didn’t expect to be able to get through this entire year without some sort of exposure and having to deal with this, so it doesn’t worry me. In fact, I think it probably heightens people’s awareness and makes then a little bit more cognizant of the fact that the actions of one can have an impact on so many.”