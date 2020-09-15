BOSTON (CBS) – At least 35 people are dead as dozens of major wildfires burn out of control on the west coast. On Tuesday, a crew from Massachusetts is heading there to help.
The Urban Search and Rescue Team is based out of Beverly. The 25-member crew from Task Force One departed early Tuesday from Logan Airport on their way to Oregon.
Drone video shows the apocalyptic scene in Talent, Oregon. Red fire retardant covers entire neighborhoods with block after block of homes burned to the ground.
At least 22 people are still missing, and that’s where the crew from Massachusetts will likely help.
“They’ll be going out to post-fire areas, so areas that you know the fire has subsided, it’s expected it will mostly be wide area search, but they will do whatever is requested and required of them,” said Tom Gatzunis of Task Force One.
In California, more evacuations were ordered Monday. Thousands of homes have been destroyed and insurance losses in that state alone could top the record of $13 billion set back in 2017.