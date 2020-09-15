BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is home to some of the country’s top institutes of higher education, a new report confirms. The annual U.S. News & World Report college rankings put seven universities in the state among the Top 50 nationwide.
Harvard University is No. 2 on the list, just behind top-ranked Princeton University. MIT is tied for fourth with Yale University.
Further down the list is Tufts University at No. 30, Boston College in 35th, Boston University and Brandeis University tied for 42nd and Northeastern University at No. 49.
Massachusetts also does well in the rankings when it comes to the liberal arts. Williams College in the western part of the state was named the best liberal arts college in the country. Amherst College is second, followed by Wellesley College in fourth, Smith College at No. 15, Mount Holyoke College at No. 34 and Holy Cross in Worcester at 36.
Check out the full rankings here.