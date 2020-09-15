BOSTON (CBS) – You can expect to see the Salvation Army’s famous red kettles out earlier than ever this year.
The organization is starting its’ annual Christmas fundraising campaign in September because there’s a much greater need for help due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The red kettles and bell ringers usually don’t come out until November. Last year, $126 million was raised with about 30,000 kettles.
“Due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable,” the organization said in a statement.
For more information on how you can help, visit the Salvation Army’s website.