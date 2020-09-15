BOSTON (CBS) — The outdoor dining season in Boston will be extended until Dec. 1, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday. The move is to better support the restaurant industry during the coronavirus pandemic.
The season was initially supposed to go until Oct. 31.
The extension applies to seating on all public and private property approved during the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program and is weather permitting.
Application fees for businesses looking get to outdoor propane heaters will be waived.
A list of restaurants in Boston with outdoor dining can be found on Boston.gov.
“My hearts go out to many of the owners of these restaurants and the staff there. In many ways, you are the heart and soul of our local economy and our different neighborhoods in the city,” Walsh said.