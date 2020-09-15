Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) — The island of Nantucket has reported 30 new coronavirus cases over the past five days. According to Nantucket Hospital, there have been a total of 93 positive cases there.
Health officials believe the uptick is a result of community spread through people working in construction, landscaping, and cleaning who share transportation to work.
The island plans to step up enforcement at job sites and will issue fines if workers aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.
During the first three months of the pandemic, there were only 14 cases on Nantucket.