Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 286 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six additional deaths in Massachusetts Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 123,425 while the total number of deaths is 9,016.
There were 11,796 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 1,980,030 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.9%.
As of Tuesday, there are 310 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of eight from Monday. There are 52 patients currently in intensive care.