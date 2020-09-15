MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are issuing a plea for information one year after someone fired six shots at a family’s home. A person saying they were the shooter sent the family a letter showing remorse for targeting them, police said.

Around 7 a.m. on September 15, 2019, the residents of 320 South Porter Street heard the sound of gunfire. A total of six shots were fired at the home, and bullets traveled through several rooms.

No one was hurt, but Manchester Police said “the fear this instilled in the family stays with them to this day.”

“It is not typical for investigators to reach out in this manner, but this case is far from typical,” said Manchester Police.

Six months after the shooting, police said the family was “essentially re-victimized” when someone claiming to be the shooter sent them a letter.

“While we cannot go into specifics, the author made it clear, he or she was familiar with the homeowner, their work in the community, and the country they came from. However, the author appeared to show remorse and apologized for their actions,” said police.

Despite the letter, police said there are still unanswered questions about the case. Manchester Police said the victims remain “consumed by fear.”

“Countless sleepless nights have been lost to wondering how someone could do this – and what they possibly hoped to gain from a senseless act of violence,” the unidentified family said in a statement provided by police. “But, our family has chosen to observe today not by focusing on what’s past, but by appealing to those responsible to do the right thing and come forward to the authorities who have worked tirelessly to find us justice.”

In hopes of getting more information, police released photos of the envelope the letter was sent in, and of a car seen in the area the morning of the shooting.

The car is a newer Nissan Maxima or Altima that is silver or gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Crime Line at (603) 624-4949 or Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Even the smallest detail may be helpful,” police said.